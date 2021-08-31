Watch Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, and the Cast of Moulin Rouge! Perform at U.S. Open

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, and the Cast of Moulin Rouge! Perform at U.S. Open
By Dan Meyer
Aug 31, 2021
Buy Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
 
The stars sang “Lady Marmalade,” “Come What May,” and more.
in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Natalie Mendoza, Aaron Tveit, and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus

The stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, including Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Robyn Hurder, and Jacqueline B. Arnold, gathered at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in NYC to perform at the U.S. Open opening ceremony. Check out the performance below, including “Lady Marmalade,” “Come What May,” and the national anthem.

The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's film is set to return to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24 after going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening cast stars Mendoza as Satine, Tony nominees Tveit as Christian, Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, and Hurder as Nini, as well as Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Tam Mutu as the Duke of Monroth, and Ashley Loren as the Satine alternate.

Completing the company are a mix of new and original cast members: Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, and Travis Ward-Osborne.

READ: Moulin Rouge! Musical Names Chloe Beck Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway July 25, 2019, after premiering in Boston in 2018. The musical went on to earn 14 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

A Look Inside Rehearsal for the Reopening of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

A Look Inside Rehearsal for the Reopening of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Natalie Mendoza, Aaron Tveit, and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Sahr Ngaujah, Ricky Rojas, and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
Tam Mutu and cast in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Tam Mutu and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
Robyn Hurder, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and cast in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Robyn Hurder, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
Danny Burstein in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Danny Burstein in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Ricky Rojas and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Bahiyah Hibah and cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Alex Timbers in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
Cast in rehearsal for <i>Moulin Rouge!</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Moulin Rouge! Avery Brunkus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.