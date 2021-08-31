Watch Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, and the Cast of Moulin Rouge! Perform at U.S. Open

The stars sang “Lady Marmalade,” “Come What May,” and more.

The stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, including Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Robyn Hurder, and Jacqueline B. Arnold, gathered at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in NYC to perform at the U.S. Open opening ceremony. Check out the performance below, including “Lady Marmalade,” “Come What May,” and the national anthem.

The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's film is set to return to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24 after going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening cast stars Mendoza as Satine, Tony nominees Tveit as Christian, Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, and Hurder as Nini, as well as Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Tam Mutu as the Duke of Monroth, and Ashley Loren as the Satine alternate.

Completing the company are a mix of new and original cast members: Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Tasia Jungbauer, Reed Luplau, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, and Travis Ward-Osborne.

READ: Moulin Rouge! Musical Names Chloe Beck Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! opened on Broadway July 25, 2019, after premiering in Boston in 2018. The musical went on to earn 14 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

