WATCH: Aaron Tveit on Schmigadoon!, Broadway Shutdown, and Missing American Idol Auditions

Plus, the 2020 Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee croons “Faithfully” for Kelly Clarkson.

Aaron Tveit dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show May 11 to talk about all things musical—including the upcoming Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, the Broadway shutdown, and how he ended up missing out on auditioning for the first season of American Idol. Check it out above, also featuring the star singing a snippet of “Faithfully” by Journey in a fake The Voice audition for Clarkson (yes, she hit the buzzer).

In the interview, the Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee described Schmigadoon!’s juxtaposition with “two two hilarious, sarcastic, contemporary comedians set against these people who are so earnest and have no idea they’re in a musical.” He also mentioned how he was nervous but also excited to be working with theatre stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, who play the town's residents. Tveit plays the town rebel.

READ: Schmigadoon!, Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, Gets Premiere Date From Apple TV+

“When we shot it last summer, I didn’t think that Broadway still wouldn’t be back,” Tveit added of the Brigadoon-inspired series. “For Broadway fans, they can really tune in and get a lot out of it, and for people that aren’t necessarily fans of musicals, they’ll enjoy it too—it’s really funny [with] lots of heart.” Clarkson revealed she is familiar with the original Lerner and Loewe musical herself, having played Fiona MacLaren in a high school production.

The pair also discussed American Idol (for which Clarkson won the first season). The show debuted right after Tveit’s first year of college. Despite missing Season 1 auditions, he did plan to try out for Season 2, but his teacher wouldn’t let him skip rehearsal. The star’s first summer stock experience got in the way for Season 3—and then by Season 4, he was on the national tour of Rent.