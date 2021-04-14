Watch Abby Mueller Host a COVID-19 Discussion With Physicians in Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

By Dan Meyer
Apr 14, 2021
 
The health and wellness series marks a partnership between Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes continues April 14 with Broadway alum Abby Mueller. The star sits down with Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Gregory McWilliams, M.D. and Benjamin Scallon, M.D..

The live stream begins at 6 PM ET above. Presented by Playbill in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes allows audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

Six_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Abby Mueller_HR.jpg
Abby Mueller Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Mueller (Six, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots) will ask questions about COVID-19 surrounding prevention, testing, vaccination, the current state of the pandemic—and how far we need to go to get it under control.

As previously announced, subsequent Q&As will address maintaining pediatric care during a public health crisis, hosted by Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) and his husband on April 21 at 6PM.

WATCH: LaChanze Hosts a Discussion With Women’s Health Physicians in Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

For more information about the series, visit Playbill.com/HealthcareHeroes.

Weill Cornell Medicine is an academic medical community that is passionate about improving the health of communities both globally and locally through their innovative, collaborative approach to care. For over a hundred years, Weill Cornell Medicine has been providing care to New York families. With patient care at the forefront of their mission, Weill Cornell Medicine has over 40 locations around the city including Primary Care services and over 1,600 specialists caring for families in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. Recent expansions into Brooklyn have increased access to world-class care for the entire family: Brooklyn Heights practices offer everything from IVF to pediatrics to ObGyn and much more. In light of recent events, Weill Cornell Medicine has also increased their use of Video Visits and continue to be at the forefront of modernizing remote access to care through their digital health services to ensure that all patients remain connected with their healthcare providers. For more about their services, visit WeillCornell.org.

