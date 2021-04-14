Watch Abby Mueller Host a COVID-19 Discussion With Physicians in Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

The health and wellness series marks a partnership between Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes continues April 14 with Broadway alum Abby Mueller. The star sits down with Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Gregory McWilliams, M.D. and Benjamin Scallon, M.D..

The live stream begins at 6 PM ET above. Presented by Playbill in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes allows audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

Mueller (Six, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots) will ask questions about COVID-19 surrounding prevention, testing, vaccination, the current state of the pandemic—and how far we need to go to get it under control.

As previously announced , subsequent Q&As will address maintaining pediatric care during a public health crisis, hosted by Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) and his husband on April 21 at 6PM.

For more information about the series, visit Playbill.com/HealthcareHeroes .

