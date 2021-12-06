Watch ABC's West Side Story Special, Featuring Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Stephen Sondheim, More

By Andrew Gans
Dec 06, 2021
 
Director Steven Spielberg and more discussed adapting the classic musical on the December 5 broadcast of 20/20.

Something’s Coming: West Side Story—A Special Edition of 20/20, celebrating the upcoming release of Steven Spielberg's new version of West Side Story, aired on ABC December 5.

In the hour-long broadcast, director Spielberg reflected on his fascination with the original cast recording of the 1957 Broadway musical and how it inspired his Oscar-winning career. The director also shared his hesitancy to direct a film musical and how he has adapted the Arthur-Laurents-Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim-Jerome Robbins classic for a new generation.

Watch the first part of the TV broadcast above and additional portions below.

The broadcast also included interviews with the film's leads, including Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and Ariana DeBose, who play, respectively, Maria, Tony, and Anita; Tony winner Rita Moreno, who discusses her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 film and her role in the new movie that was written especially for her; Tony winner Chita Rivera, who created the role of Anita on Broadway; Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner, who penned the new film's screenplay; casting director Cindy Tolan; and Puerto Rican historians who consulted on the film.

Also featured: Tony-and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Sondheim, who wrote West Side Story's lyrics and passed away November 26 at the age of 91. This was one of his final interviews.

West Side Story hits theatres December 10.

