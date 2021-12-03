Watch Activist and Oklahoma! Tour Star Sis on Playbill's Instagram Live

Playbill's social media manager interviewed the performer about her work on stage and off.

Performer and activist Sis joined Playbill on Instagram Live for an hour-long interview on December 1. Speaking with Social Media Manager Jeffrey Vizcaino, the performer shared her thoughts on a wide range of topics—from the importance of doing one's research before donating money to finding quality mac and cheese in New York City. Check it out below.

Other highlights from the conversation include Sis' experiences so far as Ado Annie in the national tour of Oklahoma!, her activism work with The Next Generation Project and The Open House Project, and her upcoming show at Feinstein's/54 Below. Sis also shared details of her soon-to-begin streaming show Living for Sis, which will be available on Broadstream.