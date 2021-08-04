Watch Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in New Trailer for Movie Musical Annette

The film arrives in theatres August 6 and on Amazon Prime Video later this month.

Tony and Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Burn This, Marriage Story) and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose) co-star in the new Amazon Studios movie musical Annette, which will arrive in theatres August 6 and on Prime Video August 20. Watch the new trailer above.

Directed by Leos Carax, the film also features Simon Helberg and Devyn McDowell. With an original story and music by SPARKS, Annette has lyrics by Ron and Russell Mael.

The film is set in Los Angeles, where Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian, falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

Producers include Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu, and Driver.

