Watch Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in New Trailer for Movie Musical Annette

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in New Trailer for Movie Musical Annette
By Andrew Gans
Aug 04, 2021
 
The film arrives in theatres August 6 and on Amazon Prime Video later this month.

Tony and Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Burn This, Marriage Story) and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose) co-star in the new Amazon Studios movie musical Annette, which will arrive in theatres August 6 and on Prime Video August 20. Watch the new trailer above.

Directed by Leos Carax, the film also features Simon Helberg and Devyn McDowell. With an original story and music by SPARKS, Annette has lyrics by Ron and Russell Mael.

The film is set in Los Angeles, where Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian, falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down.

Producers include Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu, and Driver.

Production Photos: the 2019 Revival of Burn This on Broadway

Production Photos: the 2019 Revival of Burn This on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Burn_This_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Keri Russell Matthew Murphy
Burn_This_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
David Furr, Keri Russell, and Brandon Uranowitz Matthew Murphy
Burn_This_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Adam Driver and Keri Russell Matthew Murphy
Burn_This_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Adam Driver Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.