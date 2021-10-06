Watch Adrianna Hicks and the Cast of Six Perform 'No Way' on The View

Watch Adrianna Hicks and the Cast of Six Perform 'No Way' on The View
By Dan Meyer
Oct 06, 2021
The Broadway queens dropped by daytime talk show October 6.

The ladies of Six aren’t going away any time soon. Check out Adrianna Hicks, who plays Catherine of Aragon, and the cast of the Broadway musical performing “No Way” on The View October 6.

The performance also featured Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard (filling in for Samantha Pauly), and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

The fan favorite musical, written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, opened on Broadway October 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. In a story that’s become a piece of theatre lore on its own, Six was originally due to open March 12, 2020: the same day theatres shutdown due to COVID-19.

The staging, co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting. Serving as producers are Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

