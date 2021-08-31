Watch Adrienne Warren, Kirstin Maldonado, Alex Brightman, and More Perform at Elsie Fest 2021

Plus, Darren Criss and Miss Piggy sing “Dancing in the Moonlight.”

Elsie Fest returned August 29, with Broadway favorites taking the stage to perform for fans in NYC’s Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Check out Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tony nominee Adrienne Warren singing “Simply the Best” above.

Below, watch Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), songwriting duo Barlow and Bear (with special guest Joshua Henry), Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots), and Elsie Fest co-founder Darren Criss dueting with Miss Piggy.



Darren Criss & Miss Piggy – "Dancing in the Moonlight"





Barlow & Bear (featuring Joshua Henry) – "Alone Together"





Kirstin Maldonado – "The Wizard and I"





Alex Brightman – "Mamma Mia"

