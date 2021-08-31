Watch Adrienne Warren, Kirstin Maldonado, Alex Brightman, and More Perform at Elsie Fest 2021

Video   Watch Adrienne Warren, Kirstin Maldonado, Alex Brightman, and More Perform at Elsie Fest 2021
By Dan Meyer
Aug 31, 2021
 
Plus, Darren Criss and Miss Piggy sing “Dancing in the Moonlight.”

Elsie Fest returned August 29, with Broadway favorites taking the stage to perform for fans in NYC’s Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Check out Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Tony nominee Adrienne Warren singing “Simply the Best” above.

Below, watch Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), songwriting duo Barlow and Bear (with special guest Joshua Henry), Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots), and Elsie Fest co-founder Darren Criss dueting with Miss Piggy.

Check Out Photos of the Elsie Fest in Prospect Park

Check Out Photos of the Elsie Fest in Prospect Park

37 PHOTOS
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Darren Criss Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Darren Criss Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Darren Criss and Alex Brightman Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Alex Brightman Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Alex Brightman Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Tarik Davis, Kaila Mullady, Jay Ellis, and Anthony Veneziale of Freestyle Love Supreme Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Kaila Mullady, Tarik Davis, Jay Ellis, and Anthony Veneziale of Freestyle Love Supreme Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Darren Criss and Abigail Barlow Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Zak Resnick Jenny Anderson
Elsie Fest_Brooklyn_2021_HR
Zak Resnick Jenny Anderson
Darren Criss & Miss Piggy – "Dancing in the Moonlight"


Barlow & Bear (featuring Joshua Henry) – "Alone Together"


Kirstin Maldonado – "The Wizard and I"


Alex Brightman – "Mamma Mia"

The lineup also featured Dear Evan Hansen star Jordan Fisher, Freestyle Love Supreme (of the eponymous hip-hop improv show), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening). Marie’s Crisis Cafe also returned with Singalongs with Kenney Green & Adam Tilford.

Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
