Watch Adrienne Warren Sing ‘Private Dancer’ From Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Video   Watch Adrienne Warren Sing ‘Private Dancer’ From Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
By Dan Meyer
Sep 15, 2021
The current Tony nominee appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon September 14.

Broadway Week continued on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon September 14 with a performance by Adrienne Warren singing “Private Dancer” from Tina—The Tina Turner Musical. Check it out above.

The Tina Turner bio-musical resumes performances October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. As previously announced, current Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will reprise the title role for a limited time, with Nkeki Obi-Melekwe stepping in beginning November 2.

Upon its return, the Broadway company will also feature Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast. Based on the life of the Queen of Rock and Roll, the musical had its world premiere in April 2018 in London and opened on Broadway in 2019. It is currently nominated for 12 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Steven Booth in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
