Watch Ain’t Too Proud’s Jawan M. Jackson in a New Episode of Playbill’s Holiday Concert Series

Jackson sings his rendition of “White Christmas,” joined by Aaron Marcellus.

Ain’t Too Proud star Jawan M. Jackson stopped by the Playbill Studio to sing his version of Irving Berlin's “White Christmas,” joined by Aaron Marcellus, in a new episode of Playbill’s Holiday Concert Series. Watch the video above for some holiday cheer.

Jackson is currently back on Broadway in the role he created, Melvin Franklin in the Tony-nominated Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations at the Imperial Theatre.

In his recently re-released single, Jackson wraps his rich voice around the Berlin classic “White Christmas,” which also features Isaiah Templeton. Berlin (Annie Get Your Gun, Call Me Madam) penned the song for the musical film Holiday Inn, which was released in 1942. The tune, originally sung by Bing Crosby, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards.

Jackson's single was arranged by the Broadway actor himself and Marcellus and produced by Pierre “Peeksi” Sanders. Musicians included Walt Williams, Marcellus, and Davaughn “Day Day” Denegall. Jackson, who has also been seen on Broadway in Motown the Musical, said the 2020 recording was "birthed from the creativity of being home in a pandemic and me stepping out as a performer."

