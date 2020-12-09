Watch Aisha Jackson Sing Cinderella's 'A Lovely Night' on R&H Goes Pop!–At Home

The Broadway alum has been seen in Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Waitress.

The latest installment of R&H Goes Pop!-At Home features Broadway alum Aisha Jackson performing "A Lovely Night" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The video premieres above at 1 PM.

Jackson was last seen in on Broadway in Disney’s Frozen. During her run as the standby for Anna, she made history as the first Black woman to portray the role on Broadway. She made her Main Stem debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and was also part of the original Broadway cast of Waitress. Regional and Off-Broadway credits include Witness Uganda at American Repertory Theater (and later under the title Invisible Thread Off-Broadway), Once On This Island at Olney Theatre Center, A Bronx Tale: The Musical at Paper Mill Playhouse.

R&H Goes Pop!–At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

WATCH: Telly Leung Sings 'Climb Ev’ry Mountain'

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.