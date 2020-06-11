Watch Aladdin Genies James Monroe Iglehart, Juwan Crawley, Michael James Scott, Trevor Dion Nicholas on Stars in the House

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Watch Aladdin Genies James Monroe Iglehart, Juwan Crawley, Michael James Scott, Trevor Dion Nicholas on Stars in the House
By Andrew Gans
Jun 11, 2020
 
The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes four actors who have played the Genie in the Disney hit Aladdin—Tony-winning originator James Monroe Iglehart, Juwan Crawley, Michael James Scott, and Trevor Dion Nicholas—June 11 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

9 PHOTOS
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin. Cylla von Tiedemann
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Deonte L. Warren, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Major Attaway, and Juwan Crawley Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Aladdin souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.