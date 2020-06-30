Watch Alanis Morissette and the Cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill in New Music Video for ‘Smiling’

The song is one of two the Grammy winner wrote specifically for the new musical.

Alanis Morissette and cast members of the musical Jagged Little Pill teamed up from their respective homes to create a music video for her song “Smiling.” Check it out above. The song is one of two that Morissette wrote specifically for the show, which uses the Grammy Award winner’s discography to tell a contemporary tale of a family grappling with myriad crises of mental health, identity, and relationships. Matriarch Mary Jane—played by Elizabeth Stanley—sings the number as she rewinds her day, depicting in reverse order the daily routine that abetted her painkiller addiction. Morissette starts off the song in the music video before Stanley joins the vocal line. Meanwhile, fellow company members engage in an expressive dance by the show’s choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (who also helmed the video, creative directed by Brendan Walter). Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway in December 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre, where it continued until all shows were brought to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.