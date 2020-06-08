Watch Alex Newell's Powerful Rendition of Hairspray Anthem 'I Know Where I've Been'

The star of Glee and Broadway's Once On This Island offers a message of hope with the Marc Shaiman-Scott Wittman tune.

Former Glee star Alex Newell, seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island, delivers a roof-raising version of the Hairspray anthem "I Know Where I've Been" in the video above.

Newell was scheduled to be part of the June 7 AIDS Walk New York, Live at Home, which was postponed in response to the murder of George Floyd, the systemic racism it reflects, the ongoing police abuses, and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

Instead, AIDS Walk New York posted the video of Newell as a message of hope for "a better Sunday soon." Newell is accompanied by composer-co-lyricist Marc Shaiman (who penned the Tony-winning score to the Tony-winning musical Hairspray with Scott Wittman) and Sounds of Zamar.