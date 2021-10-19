Watch Amanda Kloots, Kenya Moore, Suni Lee, More Compete in Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars

Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn also made cameo appearances this week.

On October 18, ABC’s long-running reality dance competition Dancing with the Stars took a stroll down memory lane with a trip to Rydell High School. The entire evening paid homage to the musical Grease, with 11 couples performing routines set to songs from the beloved show and movie.

Broadway alum Amanda Kloots did a Viennese waltz to “Beauty School Dropout” with partner Alan Bersten—performed by the song’s original crooner Frankie Avalon. Grease favorite Didi Conn (“Frenchie” from the film) also dropped by virtually during practice to offer some words of wisdom. The pair scored a 39 out of 40; watch it above.

Also dancing a Viennese waltz, but this time to “Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee,” was Broadway alum Melora Hardin (Chicago), getting a 36. Dancing to the same track—but this time a foxtrot—was pop star Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who scored a perfect 40. Check out the performances here and here.

Additional routines included Spice Girl Melanie C (Sporty Spice) doing a quickstep to “You’re The One That I Want,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dancing a rhumba to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee cha-chaing to “Born to Hand Jive.”

Iman Shumpert, Cody Rigsby, Jimmie Allen, The Miz, and Olivia Jade all scored high enough to remain in the competition, as well. However, Mel C’s quickstep wasn’t enough to save her and partner Gleb Savchenko from elimination. Perhaps there’s a flying car waiting for them outside the studio as a consolation.

Check out the dancing pros in the opening number to the title song below.

