Watch Amber Gray, André De Shields, and Hadestown Cast Perform on Good Morning America

By Dan Meyer
Sep 17, 2021
The Tony-winning musical resumed Broadway performances September 2.
The Broadway cast of Hadestown perform live on <i>Good Morning America</i>
The Broadway cast of Hadestown perform live on Good Morning America ABC/Paula Lobo

It’s time to go down...way down to Hadestown on Broadway. Check out Amber Gray, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and the cast of the Tony-winning Hadestown performing “Way Down Hadestown” on Good Morning America below.

The musical resumed performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre September 2 with a majority of the original principal cast stepping back into their roles: De Shields as Hermes, Carney as Orpheus, Noblezada as Eurydice, and Gray as Persephone.

Anaïs Mitchell’s folk and jazz–infused musical is inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals. It opened April 17, 2019, and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.

Also in the cast are Tom Hewitt as Hades (original cast member Patrick Page returns November 2) and Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele in the chorus of workers.

A North American tour will play a tryout October 5-10 in Greenville, South Carolina, and open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Sing It Again: a Look Back at Hadestown’s Journey to Broadway

52 PHOTOS
Damon Duanno as Orpheus and Nabiyah Be as Eurydice in <i>Hadestown</i>
Damon Duanno and Nabiyah Be in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Amber Gray and Patrick Page
Amber Gray and Patrick Page in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Amber Gray in <i>Hadestown</i>
Amber Gray in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
<i>Hadestown</i>
Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Shaina Taub, Lulu Fall, Damon Daunno, Nabiyah Be, Amber Gray, Chris Sullivan and Jessie Shelton in <i>Hadestown</i>
Shaina Taub, Lulu Fall, Damon Daunno, Nabiyah Be, Amber Gray, Chris Sullivan and Jessie Shelton in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop Joan Marcus
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_13. Rachel Chavkin (director) and Maria Crocker (staff director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Rachel Chavkin and Maria Crocker in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_15. Amber Gray (Persephone) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Amber Gray in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_11. The company rehearse for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Cast in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_16. Andre De Shields (Hermes) and Rachel Chavkin (Director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
André De Shields and Rachel Chavkin in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
Hadestown_London_National_Theatre_Rehearsal_Photo_2018_7. (l-r) Liam Robinson (Musical Director) and Rachel Chavkin (Director) in rehearsal for Hadestown, National Theatre (c) Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Liam Robinson and Rachel Chavkin in rehearsal for Hadestown at the National Theatre Helen Maybanks
