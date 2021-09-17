Watch Amber Gray, André De Shields, and Hadestown Cast Perform on Good Morning America

The Tony-winning musical resumed Broadway performances September 2.

It’s time to go down...way down to Hadestown on Broadway. Check out Amber Gray, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and the cast of the Tony-winning Hadestown performing “Way Down Hadestown” on Good Morning America below.

The musical resumed performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre September 2 with a majority of the original principal cast stepping back into their roles: De Shields as Hermes, Carney as Orpheus, Noblezada as Eurydice, and Gray as Persephone.

Anaïs Mitchell’s folk and jazz–infused musical is inspired by two intertwining myths of gods and mortals. It opened April 17, 2019, and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.

Also in the cast are Tom Hewitt as Hades (original cast member Patrick Page returns November 2) and Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele in the chorus of workers.

A North American tour will play a tryout October 5-10 in Greenville, South Carolina, and open October 15 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

