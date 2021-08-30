Watch Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz Sing ‘What Is This Feeling?’ From Wicked in Concert

Plus, view clips from Cynthia Erivo and Stephanie Hsu.

Elphaba and Glinda might (temporarily) loathe each other, but viewers only felt happiness enjoying PBS' Wicked in Concert August 29. Check out Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls) and Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) performing “What Is This Feeling?,” plus clips from Cynthia Erivo and Stephanie Hsu, below.

Original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited to co-host the concert celebration of the blockbuster musical. Also performing selections from Stephen Schwartz’s score were Tony winners Rita Moreno, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker; Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Mario Cantone; Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles; and Broadway stars Alex Newell and Isaac Powell.

Watch the entire concert here .

“What Is This Feeling?” – Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz





“I Couldn’t Be Happier” – Cynthia Erivo





“I’m Not That Girl” – Stephanie Hsu

