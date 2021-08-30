Watch Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz Sing ‘What Is This Feeling?’ From Wicked in Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz Sing ‘What Is This Feeling?’ From Wicked in Concert
By Dan Meyer
Aug 30, 2021
Buy Tickets to Wicked
 
Plus, view clips from Cynthia Erivo and Stephanie Hsu.
Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC

Elphaba and Glinda might (temporarily) loathe each other, but viewers only felt happiness enjoying PBS' Wicked in Concert August 29. Check out Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls) and Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) performing “What Is This Feeling?,” plus clips from Cynthia Erivo and Stephanie Hsu, below.

Original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited to co-host the concert celebration of the blockbuster musical. Also performing selections from Stephen Schwartz’s score were Tony winners Rita Moreno, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker; Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Mario Cantone; Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles; and Broadway stars Alex Newell and Isaac Powell.

Watch the entire concert here.

“What Is This Feeling?” – Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz


“I Couldn’t Be Happier” – Cynthia Erivo


“I’m Not That Girl” – Stephanie Hsu

Take a First Look at PBS’ Wicked Concert Celebration With Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and More

Take a First Look at PBS’ Wicked Concert Celebration With Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and More

13 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Edvin Cobaj/Nouveau Productions LLC
Idina Menzel in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Idina Menzel in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Edvin Cobaj/Nouveau Productions LLC
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Amber Riley in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Gabrielle Ruiz in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Gabrielle Ruiz in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Stephanie Hsu in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Ariana DeBose in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Isaac Powell in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Alex Newell in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
The American Pops Orchestra in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
The American Pops Orchestra in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Jennifer Nettles in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score</i>
Jennifer Nettles in Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score Edvin Cobaj/Nouveau Productions LLC
Share
Shop the Playbill store for all
Wicked souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Popular Features This Week
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.