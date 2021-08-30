Watch Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz Sing ‘What Is This Feeling?’ From Wicked in Concert

Elphaba and Glinda might (temporarily) loathe each other, but viewers only felt happiness enjoying PBS'
Wicked in Concert August 29. Check out Olivier winner Amber Riley ( ) and Gabrielle Ruiz ( Dreamgirls Crazy Ex- Girlfriend) performing “What Is This Feeling?,” plus clips from Cynthia Erivo and Stephanie Hsu, below.
Original
stars Wicked Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited to co-host the concert celebration of the blockbuster musical. Also performing selections from Stephen Schwartz’s score were Tony winners Rita Moreno, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker; Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Mario Cantone; Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles; and Broadway stars Alex Newell and Isaac Powell.
Watch the entire concert
. here
“What Is This Feeling?” – Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz
“I Couldn’t Be Happier” – Cynthia Erivo
“I’m Not That Girl” – Stephanie Hsu
Take a First Look at PBS’
Wicked Concert Celebration With Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and More
Take a First Look at PBS’
Wicked Concert Celebration With Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and More
13 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Edvin Cobaj/Nouveau Productions LLC
Idina Menzel in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Edvin Cobaj/Nouveau Productions LLC
Amber Riley in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Gabrielle Ruiz in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Stephanie Hsu in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Ariana DeBose in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Isaac Powell in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Alex Newell in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
The American Pops Orchestra in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Elman Studio LLC/Nouveau Productions LLC
Jennifer Nettles in
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score
Edvin Cobaj/Nouveau Productions LLC