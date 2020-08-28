Watch Amber Riley Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera With 'A Moment'

Video   Watch Amber Riley Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera With 'A Moment'
By Dan Meyer
Aug 28, 2020
 
The Olivier winner and Glee alum performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Glee alum Amber Riley performed a tribute to the late Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live! August 27. Check out the Olivier winner singing "A Moment" above.

Riley and Rivera co-starred on Glee for the series' entire run as Mercedes and Santana, respectively, performing in many group numbers. Their "River Deep, Mountain High" duet became one of the FOX show's most popular moments. Rivera was confirmed dead in a July 2020 drowning accident in California.

Since Glee ended in 2015, Riley has focused on theatre and music. She appeared in NBC's The Wiz Live! in 2015, and won an Olivier in 2017 for playing Effie White in the West End revival of Dreamgirls. More recently, she performed as the voice of Audrey II in the 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

"A Moment" will appear on her eponymous EP out October 2

New Photos of Amber Riley in the London Production of Dreamgirls

New Photos of Amber Riley in the London Production of Dreamgirls

The show officially opens December 14.

6 PHOTOS
(l-r) Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine and Amber Riley in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine and Amber Riley Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
Liisi LaFontaine and the cast of Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Liisi LaFontaine and the cast Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
(l-r) Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine and Amber Riley in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg (2).jpg
Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine, and Amber Riley Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
(l-r) Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ibinabo Jack in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg (2).jpg
Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine, and Ibinabo Jack Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
(l-r) Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ibinabo Jack in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine, and Ibinabo Jack Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
Amber Riley in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre (2). Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Amber Riley Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
