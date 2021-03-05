Watch American Dance Machine for the 21st Century Recreate 'Cool' From West Side Story on the Streets of NYC

The dance video is directed by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse and features the original Jerome Robbins choreography.

With views of Times Square and the Brooklyn Bridge in the background, American Dance Machine for the 21st Century hits the streets of New York City for its latest dance video: "Cool" from West Side Story.

In line with its role as "a living archive of great American musical theatre choreography," AMD21 has recreated the original Jerome Robbins choreography for the video, with Choreographic Consultant Robert La Fosse, an authorized Jerome Robbins stager. The film is directed by Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On the Town), who's previously stagings for AMD21 include “20th Century Fox Mambo” from Smash and "The Great Lover” pas de deux from On the Town.

The performers in the video, filmed and edited by Elsa Stallings, are Yesenia Ayala (Anita in West Side Story 2020 revival), Darius Barnes (Mean Girls), Kenny Corrigan (An American In Paris Tour), Alexa DeBarr (West Side Story 2020 revival), Jess LeProtto (Carousel), Alicia Lundgren (Shuffle Along), Georgina Pazcoguin (New York City Ballet, On The Town), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story 2020 revival), Ryan Steele (Once Upon A One More Time, Carousel ), and Alex Wong (Newsies).

West Side Story was originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. It has music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with orchestrations by Bernstein, Sid Ramin, and Irwin Kostal.

Twenty percent of funds raised through the video will benefit The Black Theatre Coalition and The Actors Fund. Donations can be made here.

