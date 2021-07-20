Watch American Dance Machine for the 21st Century Recreate 'T’aint Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do' From Bullets Over Broadway

The dance film is dedicated to the memory of Nick Cordero, who starred in the Broadway musical directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century takes to the rooftops of New York City with its latest dance film, recreating Susan Stroman's choreography from Bullets Over Broadway The Musical in “T’aint Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do.”

Sam Hoffman directs the film, with Stroman's choreography recreated by James Gray. The film is dedicated to the memory of Nick Cordero, who was Tony-nominated for the role of Cheech in the 2014 production of Bullets Over Broadway, and passed away July 5, 2020, after a lengthy battle with the coronavirus.

"I remember every heartfelt moment of creating this number with top-notch Broadway dancers, and I’m delighted to see it staged again with some of the most talented tappers in the business," said Stroman in a statement. "To have the opportunity to develop such entertaining music, establish characters, and style is a gift for any choreographer. ADM21 appreciates this, honoring and respecting dance as the pure art form it is. I am humbly grateful they recognize these musical-theatre-tap-dancing-gangsters and 'T’aint Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do' as part of Broadway's best.”

Those musical-theatre-tap-dancing-gangsters featured in the AMD21 film are Preston Truman Boyd as Cheech, with Clyde Alves, Phillip A. Attmore, Michael Biren, Jim Borstelmann, Lamont Brown, Barry Busby, Joshua Buscher, Andrew Cao, Jake Corcoran, Casey Garvin, Dan Horn, Jess Leprotto, Kevin Ligon, Brian Martin, Paul Mcgill, Bobby Pestka, Jonalyn Saxer, Angelo Soriano, Kevin Worley, Richard Riaz Yoder, and Bradley Allan Zarr.

"T’aint Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do” has music by Porter Grainger and Everett Robbins, and lyrics by Grainger, Robbins, and Glen Kelly. Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman, and the dance arrangement is by Glen Kelly. The film features musical direction by Andy Einhorn and costumes by William Ivey Long.

Previous films from AMD21 include "Cool" from West Side Story and "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line.

Twenty percent of funds raised through the video will benefit The Black Theatre Coalition and The Actors Fund. Donations can be made here.