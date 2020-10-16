Watch an Exclusive Clip From Tony Winner Jez Butterworth’s Brittania

Get a sneak peek at Episode 3 of the Epix series’ second season, from the writer of The Ferryman and Jerusalem.

Jez Butterworth won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play for The Ferryman, inspired by the family history of his partner (and leading lady) Laura Donnelly. But Butterworth has another familial collaborator: his brother, Tom Butterworth. Season 2 of the duo’s Britannia premiered October 4 on Epix. Though Season 1 aired in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video, the second season finds a new home.

Set in 43 A.D., the first season of the drama followed the Roman invasion of Britain when the country ruled by the powerful Druids and warrior queens. In Season 2, the Romans are here and they're set to stay. Two years on from his invasion of Britannia, with the help of Celt Queen Amena (Annabel Scholey), General Aulus (David Morrissey) is busy Romanising willing Celt tribes—and crushing those who resist.

Aulus' behavior raises suspicions that he has another agenda, one that raises ghosts in Amena's past and makes the threat he poses to the Druids ever more critical. The only form of hope for the people of Britannia is Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Oliver winner for Matilda), a young girl being trained by outcast Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) to fulfill a prophecy that would save the Celts and Druids from the rule of their Roman occupiers. But when a dead man wakes, two Druid brothers (both played by Mackenzie Crook) begin an epic battle of wills that divides their kind and puts Cait and Divis' quest (and the prophecy itself) in jeopardy.

As is customary from Butterworth’s stage works, the series is epic and enthralling.

Watch new episodes every Sunday at 9PM ET on Epix. (Check local listings.)