Watch an Exclusive Performance of Barlow & Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Concept Album

The album consisting of 15 original songs is available September 10.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album drops September 10 on all major streaming and downloading music services. Watch the video above for an exclusive performance in the Playbill studio.

Originally written and composed by Barlow and Bear for social media, garnering over 36 million likes on TikTok, the upcoming recording features 15 songs based on the Netflix hit. The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical features vocals by Barlow and orchestrations and vocals by Bear. The recording was mixed by Scott Smith and produced by Bear, with Joris Hoogsteder co-producing “If I Were a Man.”

Since the TikTok debut of the first track “Ocean Away,” originally titled “Daphne’s Song,” the duo has involved their audience in their creative process via social media, and will be mirroring this direct-to-consumer distribution by self-releasing the album.