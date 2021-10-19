Watch an Exclusive Performance of 'Journey to the Past' From the North American Tour of Anastasia

Kyla Stone stopped by the Playbill Studio to offer her rendition of the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty song.

The North American tour of Anastasia will launch at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut, October 19. Before taking the Broadway musical around the country, Kyla Stone, who stars in the title role, recently stopped by the Playbill Studio to chat about the tour and to offer her version of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's "Journey to the Past." Watch her performance in the video above. The non-Equity production also features Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily, and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Leslie Jackson, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler, and Lauren Teyke. The touring production will subsequently play the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut, October 22–24 before traveling to over 40 cities. Sarah Hartman directs the tour based on original direction by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak.