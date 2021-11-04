Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Jessica Vosk in Rehearsal for Her Solo Carnegie Hall Concert

The concert, directed by Warren Carlyle, will take place November 8.

Jessica Vosk, whose Broadway credits include Wicked, Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County, and Fiddler on the Roof, will make her Carnegie Hall solo concert debut November 8 at 8 PM.

Directed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the evening, entitled My Golden Age, is Vosk's homage to the likes of Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Sara Vaughan. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will make a special guest appearance. Watch the exclusive sneak peek and interview in the video above.

"It has been a journey, an exhausting, cathartic, beautiful way of getting to know myself that I didn't know two years ago," shares Vosk.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as musical director, conducting a 13-piece band. Vosk’s longtime friend and collaborator Zac Posen serves as the evening’s creative consultant.

For tickets visit carnegiehall.org.