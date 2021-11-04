Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Jessica Vosk in Rehearsal for Her Solo Carnegie Hall Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Jessica Vosk in Rehearsal for Her Solo Carnegie Hall Concert
By Roberto Araujo
Nov 04, 2021
 
The concert, directed by Warren Carlyle, will take place November 8.

Jessica Vosk, whose Broadway credits include Wicked, Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County, and Fiddler on the Roof, will make her Carnegie Hall solo concert debut November 8 at 8 PM.

Directed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the evening, entitled My Golden Age, is Vosk's homage to the likes of Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Sara Vaughan. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth will make a special guest appearance. Watch the exclusive sneak peek and interview in the video above.

"It has been a journey, an exhausting, cathartic, beautiful way of getting to know myself that I didn't know two years ago," shares Vosk.

Read: Carnegie Hall Sets Concerts With Jessica Vosk, Laura Benanti, Norm Lewis, More Broadway Favorites in In-Person Return

Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as musical director, conducting a 13-piece band. Vosk’s longtime friend and collaborator Zac Posen serves as the evening’s creative consultant.

For tickets visit carnegiehall.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.