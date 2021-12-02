Watch Anaïs Mitchell's Live Performance Video for 'Brooklyn Bridge,' From Her Upcoming Album

By Talaura Harms
Dec 02, 2021
Buy Tickets to Hadestown
 
The self-titled album from the Tony-winning Hadestown composer arrives January 28, 2022.

Anaïs Mitchell has dropped a second video from her upcoming self-titled album, Anaïs Mitchell, the first from the Tony- and Grammy-winning composer of Hadestown since 2014's Xoa.

The new album will be released January 28, 2022, with a U.S. album tour kicking off January 26. The singer-songwriter will embark on a European tour later in the summer, and she heads to the U.K. in November. Check out the live performance video of the song "Brooklyn Bridge" in the video above.

READ: Anaïs Mitchell Announces New Solo Album and Drops 1st Single 'Bright Star'

Featuring a score and a book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and his wife Persephone. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical. It opened on Broadway April 17, 2019, where it is currently running. A national tour also recently launched.

Take a First Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown

Take a First Look at Photos of the National Tour of Hadestown

25 PHOTOS
in <i>Hadestown</i>
Cast in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
Levi Kreis, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Nicholas Barasch in <i>Hadestown</i>
Levi Kreis, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Nicholas Barasch in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
in <i>Hadestown</i>
Morgan Siobhan Green and Nicholas Barasch in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
Kevyn Morrow, Kimberly Marable, Nicholas Barsch, Levi Kreis, and Morgan Siobhan Green in <i>Hadestown</i>
Kevyn Morrow, Kimberly Marable, Nicholas Barsch, Levi Kreis, and Morgan Siobhan Green in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
Kimberly Marable and cast in <i>Hadestown</i>
Kimberly Marable and cast in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
in <i>Hadestown</i>
Kimberly Marable in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
Cast in <i>Hadestown</i>
Cast in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
in <i>Hadestown</i>
Cast in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
Levi Kreis, Kimberly Marable, and cast in <i>Hadestown</i>
Levi Kreis, Kimberly Marable, and cast in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
Levi Kreis and cast in <i>Hadestown</i>
Levi Kreis and cast in Hadestown T Charles Erickson
