Watch Anaïs Mitchell's Live Performance Video for 'Brooklyn Bridge,' From Her Upcoming Album

The self-titled album from the Tony-winning Hadestown composer arrives January 28, 2022.

Anaïs Mitchell has dropped a second video from her upcoming self-titled album, Anaïs Mitchell, the first from the Tony- and Grammy-winning composer of Hadestown since 2014's Xoa.

The new album will be released January 28, 2022, with a U.S. album tour kicking off January 26. The singer-songwriter will embark on a European tour later in the summer, and she heads to the U.K. in November. Check out the live performance video of the song "Brooklyn Bridge" in the video above.

Featuring a score and a book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and his wife Persephone. The production, directed by Rachel Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical. It opened on Broadway April 17, 2019, where it is currently running. A national tour also recently launched.

