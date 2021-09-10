Watch André De Shields, Anaïs Mitchell, and Reeve Carney Get Back to Hadestown on CBS Mornings

Anthony Mason visits with the show's cast and creator about their return to the stage.

"There is a recurring theme in the show of resilience in hard times," says Hadestown writer Anaïs Mitchell to CBS Mornings correspondent Anthony Mason in his segment on the Broadway reopening of the 2019 Tony-winning musical.

In the "Back to Broadway" segment, Mason also visits with the show's stars Tony winner André De Shields and Reeve Carney about their return to the stage at the Walter Kerr theatre after an 18-month pandemic closure. Plus, the video crew visits the cast at their first rehearsal, who, even behind masks, are clearly overjoyed to be back to work.

The folk- and jazz-infused musical, inspired by the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, has a book and score by Mitchell, and is directed by Rachel Chavkin, both Tony winners for their Hadestown work. The musical resumed Broadway performances. September 2.

"I was thinking about this Bertolt Brecht quote, 'In the dark times will there also be singing?'" said Mitchell. "And the answer is 'yes.'"

