WATCH: Andrea Martin, Harvey Fierstein, John Cariani, More From the 2004 Revival of Fiddler on the Roof Reunite for Special 'Sabbath Prayer'

By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 18, 2020
 
The cast virtually reunited for a performance marking the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

The 2004 Broadway revival cast and orchestra of Fiddler on the Roof, including Andrea Martin, Harvey Fierstein, Andrea Martin, Randy Graff, Laura Michelle Kelly, and John Cariani, virtually reunited for a special performance of "Sabbath Prayer" to mark the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. Watch the video, released by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, above.

Based on stories by Sholem Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof features a score by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock and a book by Joseph Stein. The work premiered on Broadway in 1964, and has since been revived in 1976, 1981, 1990, 2004, and 2015. A Yiddish-language revival production played Off-Broadway in 2018.

The 2004 Fiddler played Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, now home to The Lion King. David Leveaux helmed the new production, which was led by Alfred Molina as Tevye, Randy Graff as Golde, Nancy Opel as Yente, Laura Michelle Kelly as Hodel, and John Cariani as Motel. Harvey Fierstein and Andrea Martin later replaced as Tevye and Golde, respectively.

The production was nominated for six 2004 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical for Molina, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Cariani.

Fiddler on the Roof (2004) Production Photos

Fiddler on the Roof (2004) Production Photos

Fiddler on the Roof ran at the Minskoff Theatre from Feb 26, 2004 – Jan 8, 2006

10 PHOTOS
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina Joan Marcus
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina Joan Marcus
Bottle Dance
Bottle Dance Joan Marcus
Randy Graff
Randy Graff Joan Marcus
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina Joan Marcus
Marsha Waterbury, Nancy Opel, and Joy Hermalyn
Marsha Waterbury, Nancy Opel, and Joy Hermalyn Joan Marcus
Randy Graff, Nick Danielson, and Alfred Molina
Randy Graff, Nick Danielson, and Alfred Molina Joan Marcus
Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O'Donnell
Harvey Fierstein and Rosie O'Donnell Joan Marcus
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell Joan Marcus
Paul Anthony Stewart and Harvey Fierstein
Paul Anthony Stewart and Harvey Fierstein Joan Marcus
