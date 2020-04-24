Watch Andrea McArdle, Sarah Jessica Parker, Norm Lewis, More Join Voices for Virtual Rendition of Annie Anthem 'Tomorrow'

Conceived by Julian Fleisher, #TomorrowTogether raises funds for Shields for Heroes, a not-for-profit that provides safety gear for frontline healthcare professionals.

Tony nominee Andrea McArdle, who created the title role in the Tony-winning musical Annie, leads a stellar company of artists in a new video featuring the hit musical's anthem, "Tomorrow." Watch it above!

#TomorrowTogether, which celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the Broadway musical Annie, was conceived and directed by Julian Fleisher, arranged and accompanied by Grammy-winning composer and pianist Billy Stritch, and co-produced by Fleisher and Dickie DiBella.

In addition to McArdle, the video also features the talents of Sarah Jessica Parker (herself a former Annie), Norm Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Molly Ringwald, Mo Rocca, Billy Eichner, Bridget Everett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Vivian Bond, Kerry Butler, Lilli Cooper, Alan Cumming, Linda Lavin, Michelle Hurd, Robin Lord Taylor, Lisa Loeb, Mary Testa, John Cariani, Aneesa Folds, Tonya Pinkins, Ana Gasteyer, Heather Christian, Garret Dillahunt, Gabrielle Hamilton, Jessica Vosk, Rebecca Hornstein, Adrienne Hurd-Tanner, Capathia Jenkins, Heather Liteer, Taylor Louderman, Shakina Nayfack, Pickles, Molly Pope, Kelli Rabke, Terry Radigan, Ben Rimalower, Ken Ard, Ari Shaprio, Bea Wilderman, and dedicated health care workers.

The virtual sing-a-long video was created to raise awareness and raise funds for Shields For Heroes, a not-for-profit organization founded to provide doctors, nurses, porters, custodians, receptionists, clerks, food service workers, mental health professionals, and more with the armor they need to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in the earliest days of the pandemic, Shields For Heroes has raised over $30,000 to get PPE into the hands of first responders and healthcare professionals. Shields for Heroes works with local manufacturers, print shops, scenery shops, and art departments by supplying them with the raw materials and then delivering the PPE to healthcare providers.

To learn more about Shields For Heroes and to make a donation, visit ShieldsForHeroes.org.

The 1977 Tony-winning Best Musical Annie features lyrics by Martin Charnin, music by Charles Strouse, and a book by Thomas Meehan.

