Watch Andrea McArdle, Sarah Jessica Parker, Norm Lewis, More Join Voices for Virtual Rendition of Annie Anthem 'Tomorrow'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Andrea McArdle, Sarah Jessica Parker, Norm Lewis, More Join Voices for Virtual Rendition of Annie Anthem 'Tomorrow'
By Andrew Gans
Apr 24, 2020
 
Conceived by Julian Fleisher, #TomorrowTogether raises funds for Shields for Heroes, a not-for-profit that provides safety gear for frontline healthcare professionals.

Tony nominee Andrea McArdle, who created the title role in the Tony-winning musical Annie, leads a stellar company of artists in a new video featuring the hit musical's anthem, "Tomorrow." Watch it above!

#TomorrowTogether, which celebrates the 43rd anniversary of the Broadway musical Annie, was conceived and directed by Julian Fleisher, arranged and accompanied by Grammy-winning composer and pianist Billy Stritch, and co-produced by Fleisher and Dickie DiBella.

In addition to McArdle, the video also features the talents of Sarah Jessica Parker (herself a former Annie), Norm Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Molly Ringwald, Mo Rocca, Billy Eichner, Bridget Everett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Vivian Bond, Kerry Butler, Lilli Cooper, Alan Cumming, Linda Lavin, Michelle Hurd, Robin Lord Taylor, Lisa Loeb, Mary Testa, John Cariani, Aneesa Folds, Tonya Pinkins, Ana Gasteyer, Heather Christian, Garret Dillahunt, Gabrielle Hamilton, Jessica Vosk, Rebecca Hornstein, Adrienne Hurd-Tanner, Capathia Jenkins, Heather Liteer, Taylor Louderman, Shakina Nayfack, Pickles, Molly Pope, Kelli Rabke, Terry Radigan, Ben Rimalower, Ken Ard, Ari Shaprio, Bea Wilderman, and dedicated health care workers.

The virtual sing-a-long video was created to raise awareness and raise funds for Shields For Heroes, a not-for-profit organization founded to provide doctors, nurses, porters, custodians, receptionists, clerks, food service workers, mental health professionals, and more with the armor they need to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in the earliest days of the pandemic, Shields For Heroes has raised over $30,000 to get PPE into the hands of first responders and healthcare professionals. Shields for Heroes works with local manufacturers, print shops, scenery shops, and art departments by supplying them with the raw materials and then delivering the PPE to healthcare providers.

To learn more about Shields For Heroes and to make a donation, visit ShieldsForHeroes.org.

The 1977 Tony-winning Best Musical Annie features lyrics by Martin Charnin, music by Charles Strouse, and a book by Thomas Meehan.

Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

Look Back at Andrea McArdle and the Original Cast of Annie on Broadway

24 PHOTOS
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie w. Sandy_HR.jpg
Sandy and Andrea McArdle Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie, Sandy Faison as Grace and Reid Shelton_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Dorothy Loudon_HR.jpg
Dorothy Loudon and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle in the original Broadway production of Annie Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks and Andrea McArdle_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and cast_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Danielle Brisebois _HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Danielle Brisebois_HR.jpg
Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_Andrea McArdle as Annie and Reid Shelton as Daddy Warbucks and Sandy Faison_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.