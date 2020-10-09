WATCH: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Crawford Virtually Reunite for The Phantom of the Opera's 34th Anniversary

The seven-time Tony-winning composer catches up with his original Phantom, sharing anecdotes about the long-running musical's development.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and his original Olivier- and Tony-winning Phantom Michael Crawford share anecdotes from the long-running musical's development, including the one song that changed during rehearsals, navigating technical snafus, the original makeup process, and more, in the reunion video above, released in celebration of the 34th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera's London opening in 1986.

Lloyd Webber also shares that ex-wife and original Christine Daae Sarah Brightman has recorded a brief cameo for an upcoming album of Lloyd Webber's new musical adaptation of Cinderella, currently scheduled to premiere in the West End next spring.

In a separate release, Lloyd Webber performs an improvised medley of tunes from the Phantom score in the church-turned-theatre on his Sydmonton Court estate. The space is home to the annual Sydmonton Festival, where Lloyd Webber often premieres his newest works while still in development. Along with Phantom, the Sydmonton Festival has hosted in-development world premiere performances of Evita, Tell Me On a Sunday, Cats, Starlight Express, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, By Jeeves, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White, The Likes of Us, and Love Never Dies.

Watch Lloyd Webber's Phantom medley below.

Though currently sidelined on Broadway and the West End due to COVID-19, The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running production in Broadway history, with 32 years and more than 13,000 performances as of March 8, 2020. It is the third-longest running West End production, behind only Les Misérables and The Mousetrap, the latter of which ran continuously from 1952 until the COVID-19 theatre shutdown. Lloyd Webber has assured fans that both the West End and Broadway productions of Phantom will return as soon as they are able once live theatre is again possible and social distancing measures ease.