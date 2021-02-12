Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Discuss Cinderella’s Power Ballad 'I Know I Have a Heart'

The track is sung by lead star Carrie Hope Fletcher.

In a new post below, Andrew Lloyd Webber talks about his upcoming Cinderella musical's “big, big ballad of unrequited romance.” The song, titled “I Know I Have a Heart,” is sung by title star Carrie Hope Fletcher above.

“I had the script from Emerald Fennell, and there was a moment when Cinderella had to sing about the fact that something that she had really passionately hoped for had been lost,” says Lloyd Webber. The idea for the melody came to the The Phantom of the Opera creator on an airplane to Los Angeles for a meeting with Fennell, currently Golden Globe-nominated for Promising Young Woman, and lyricist David Zippel (City of Angels).

Check out the composer playing snippets of the song and hear more about his ideas below.



In an October 2020 tweet , Lloyd Webber confirmed that a cast album had been recorded—hinting it could be released before the show begins performances.

WATCH: Carrie Hope Fletcher Performs ‘Far Too Late’ From Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Musical

Joining Fletcher on stage will be Olivier nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad) as the Stepmother. Also attached to the project are director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, and lighting designer Bruno Poet. Additional members of the cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.