Watch Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Recap a Dumpster Fire Year in 2020: The Musical

The pair used songs from Hamilton, Wicked, Dreamgirls, Cats, and more.

Tony nominee Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon found a perfect way to summarize this year: by taking Broadway songs and turning them into reflections of the dumpster fire that was 2020. Check out 2020: The Musical, which aired on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon December 7, above.

The mini-musical includes COVID-era takes on Little Shop of Horrors ("Suddenly COVID"), The Sound of Music ("It's Day 16 Going on 17..."), and Wicked ("Losing My Sanity"), in addition to songs from Cats, Dreamgirls, and A Chorus Line. It also explores the recent vaccine news with West Side Story ("Moderna") and "My Shot" from Hamilton.

Rannells also got to perform two throwbacks to his Tony-nominated performance as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, with a Zoom take on "Hello" and a showstopping finish with "I Believe," tweaked to convey a message of hope for 2021.

The star has had a busy month—he plays Trent Oliver in The Prom movie, out on Netflix December 11, and voices Matthew in Season 4 of Big Mouth, which debuted on December 4, also on Netflix.

