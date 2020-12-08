Watch Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Recap a Dumpster Fire Year in 2020: The Musical

By Dan Meyer
Dec 08, 2020
 
The pair used songs from Hamilton, Wicked, Dreamgirls, Cats, and more.

Tony nominee Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon found a perfect way to summarize this year: by taking Broadway songs and turning them into reflections of the dumpster fire that was 2020. Check out 2020: The Musical, which aired on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon December 7, above.

The mini-musical includes COVID-era takes on Little Shop of Horrors ("Suddenly COVID"), The Sound of Music ("It's Day 16 Going on 17..."), and Wicked ("Losing My Sanity"), in addition to songs from Cats, Dreamgirls, and A Chorus Line. It also explores the recent vaccine news with West Side Story ("Moderna") and "My Shot" from Hamilton.

Rannells also got to perform two throwbacks to his Tony-nominated performance as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, with a Zoom take on "Hello" and a showstopping finish with "I Believe," tweaked to convey a message of hope for 2021.

The star has had a busy month—he plays Trent Oliver in The Prom movie, out on Netflix December 11, and voices Matthew in Season 4 of Big Mouth, which debuted on December 4, also on Netflix.

From Hairspray to Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Career Highlights

From Hairspray to Boys in the Band: Look Through Andrew Rannells’ Career Highlights

18 PHOTOS
Andrew Rannells in <i>Hairspray</i>
Andrew Rannells in Hairspray
New Seasons: (L-R) Jeff Leibow (as Nick Massi), Rick Faugno (Frankie Valli), Andrew Rannells (Bob Gaudio) and Bryan McElroy (Tommy DeVito) in <i>Jersey Boys.</i>
Jeff Leibow, Rick Faugno, Andrew Rannells, and Bryan McElroy in Jersey Boys Photo by Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in Jersey Boys
Andrew Rannells in Jersey Boys Photo by Joan Marcus
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad and ensemble in The Book of Mormon
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, and the cast of The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad
Rema Webb, Andrew Rannells, and Josh Gad in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Andrew Rannells in <i>Hedwig...</i>
Andrew Rannells in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Photo by Joan Marcus
Andrew Rannells in <i>Hamilton</i>
Andrew Rannells in Hamilton Hamilton via Twitter
