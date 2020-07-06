Watch Angel Blue and Eric Owens in a Sneak Peek of PBS' Porgy and Bess Broadcast

The performance airs July 17 as part of the network's Great Performances at the Met series.

Ahead of its airing on PBS, the network has revealed a sneak peek of Porgy and Bess, starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue. Check it out below.

The opera, by George and Ira Gershwin and DuBose Heyward, airs July 17 at 9 PM ET as part of Great Performances at The Met; check local listings.

Also taking the stage to tell the story set on Catfish Row—a fictional town inspired the African-American “Gullah” culture of South Carolina—are Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary.

The James Robinson-helmed production made its New York premiere in September 2019 following runs at the English National Opera and Dutch National Opera. The Met staging features choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy, Once on This Island).

Additional upcoming encore Met screenings on PBS include Tosca starring Sonya Yoncheva (August 2) and Maria Stuarda with Joyce DiDonato in the title role (September 6).

