Watch Anika Noni Rose Sing 'I Got Love' From City Center Encores! Purlie

The fourth week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights love songs.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

The fourth week of the series spotlights love songs. Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel says, "Let’s face it: most Broadway musicals are about romance, which means love songs—lots of love songs. Why? Because that’s what life is so often about, and those feelings are easier to sing than to say. And, frankly, it’s easier to let someone else sing them. You might even say that’s why musicals were born... As audience members, we are eternally grateful for the wisdom, vulnerability, and passion that these lovers speak on our behalf. You might even say we couldn’t do it without them."

Below, watch Tony winner Anika Noni Rose sing “I Got Love” from the 2005 City Center Encores! production of Purlie.



In Purlie, Anika Noni Rose hit one out of the park with this youthful explosion of happiness upon realizing the best thing that can happen has just happened. ��: @AnikaNoniRose "I Got Love"

Encores! Purlie 2005 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/ErT9WQYkpn — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 15, 2020

The week kicked off with Vanessa Williams and Stanley Wayne Mathis singing "Come Rain or Come Shine" from St. Louis Woman, and continued with Patrick Wilson, Kelli O'Hara, and Aasif Mandvi performing "Almost Like Being in Love" from Brigadoon.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.

