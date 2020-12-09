Watch Anika Noni Rose Sing 'With Love' From Jingle Jangle in New Music Video

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Anika Noni Rose Sing 'With Love' From Jingle Jangle in New Music Video
By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2020
 
The bonus song from the holiday Netflix musical features the Tony winner and young star Madalen Mills.

Check out Tony winner Anika Noni Rose singing "With Love" above in the bonus scene from the Netflix holiday musical Jingle Jangle. The music video, also featuring young star Madalen Mills and a few behind-the-scenes moments, highlights the moment when Rose's character Jessica sends her daughter Journey to visit her grandfather.

"I'm a huge fan of Anika's, from her award-winning work on Broadway to her groundbreaking lead as a Disney princess," says David E. Talbert, who wrote and directed the film, now streaming on Netflix. "I shot a bonus song in hopes that we’d figure out a way to share it with the world and showcase her otherworldly vocals."

The song was written by Philip Lawrence, Michael Diskint, Davy Nathan, Krysta Youngs, and Julia Ross, and produced by Harvey Mason Jr., Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan.

Anika Noni Rose in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Anika Noni Rose in Jingle Jangle c/o Netflix

Set in the town of Cobbleton, Jingle Jangle follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, whose inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. When his apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to his granddaughter (along with one of Jangle’s long-forgotten inventions) to save the day.

Joining Rose and Mills in the film are fellow Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville.

Featuring original songs by EGOT winner John Legend, Lawrence, and Nathan, Jingle Jangle is produced by Legend, Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain.

A Look at Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and More in Jingle Jangle

A Look at Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and More in Jingle Jangle

8 PHOTOS
Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Netflix
in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills in Jingle Jangle Netflix
in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills and Anika Noni Rose in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Keegan-Michael Key in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Keegan-Michael Key in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Diaana Babnicova and Justin Cornwell in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Diaana Babnicova and Justin Cornwell in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Phylicia Rashad in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Phylicia Rashad in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.