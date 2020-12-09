Watch Anika Noni Rose Sing 'With Love' From Jingle Jangle in New Music Video

The bonus song from the holiday Netflix musical features the Tony winner and young star Madalen Mills.

Check out Tony winner Anika Noni Rose singing "With Love" above in the bonus scene from the Netflix holiday musical Jingle Jangle. The music video, also featuring young star Madalen Mills and a few behind-the-scenes moments, highlights the moment when Rose's character Jessica sends her daughter Journey to visit her grandfather.

"I'm a huge fan of Anika's, from her award-winning work on Broadway to her groundbreaking lead as a Disney princess," says David E. Talbert, who wrote and directed the film, now streaming on Netflix. "I shot a bonus song in hopes that we’d figure out a way to share it with the world and showcase her otherworldly vocals."

The song was written by Philip Lawrence, Michael Diskint, Davy Nathan, Krysta Youngs, and Julia Ross, and produced by Harvey Mason Jr., Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan.

Set in the town of Cobbleton, Jingle Jangle follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, whose inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. When his apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to his granddaughter (along with one of Jangle’s long-forgotten inventions) to save the day.

Joining Rose and Mills in the film are fellow Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville.

Featuring original songs by EGOT winner John Legend, Lawrence, and Nathan, Jingle Jangle is produced by Legend, Talbert, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain.

