Watch Annie Golden and Peter Gallagher Read From The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4

The pair read one another's stories from Jennifer Ashley Tepper latest book, out March 9.

Dress Circle Publishing releases of The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4, the latest in a series by acclaimed historian and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, March 9. In celebration of the release, Playbill is presenting exclusive videos of stars featured in the book reading each other's theatrical tales. Check out Annie Golden and Peter Gallagher above.

The multi-volume series tells the stories of all of the theaters on Broadway; the new addition includes the beloved houses the Imperial, Jacobs, Studio 54, Minskoff, Friedman,and Golden, as well as the five Broadway theaters that were destroyed in 1982, changing the course of New York City history

The new edition, which includes over 30 new interviews, features hundreds of theatre professionals discussing everything that makes Broadway essential. A portion of the book’s proceeds will benefit The Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

To order The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4, please visit DressCirclePublishing.com.

Join Jennifer Ashley Tepper on a virtual adventure through the secret history of Broadway theaters. On March 16, Playbill Experiences offers a special exploration of The Fallen Five: the five lost Broadway theaters that were destroyed in 1982. Click here for tickets.