Watch Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin-Vega, More Go Behind-the-Scenes of the In the Heights Movie

By Dan Meyer
Jun 03, 2021
 
Quiara Alegría Hudes, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, and more share what it was like filming on location and how the musical has evolved.

Take the A train north even further than Harlem and you’ll find a gem in Manhattan: Washington Heights, where the stage-to-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes’ In the Heights was filmed. Ahead of the movie’s release, the cast and some key creative team members spoke to Playbill about what it was like shooting in the neighborhood where the musical is set.

In addition, the stars reflected on how the show has evolved since its inception in the early 2000’s, what it meant for the film to be delayed because of the pandemic, and how Highbridge Park Pool was selected for “96,000.”

Plus, which role did Daphne Rubin-Vega play in the original Off-Broadway and Broadway production of In The Heights? (Hint: you only hear her voice).

