Watch Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More in New Trailer for In The Heights Movie

The film adaptation of the musical will open June 11 in theatres and on HBO Max.

Life in Washington Heights is heating up. Check out a new trailer for the movie adaptation of In The Heights above, introduced by co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda during the Oscars broadcast April 25.

The eagerly awaited film version of Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical is due in theatres and on HBO Max June 11.

The time has come for the event of the SUMMER. ☀️ #InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/fCoYZkDK9A — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) April 26, 2021

Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, the musical stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

The musical about a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights neighborhood ran for six months Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical In the Heights earned Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.