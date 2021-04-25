Watch Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More in New Trailer for In The Heights Movie

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More in New Trailer for In The Heights Movie
By Dan Meyer
Apr 25, 2021
 
The film adaptation of the musical will open June 11 in theatres and on HBO Max.
<i>In The Heights</i>
In The Heights Warner Bros.

Life in Washington Heights is heating up. Check out a new trailer for the movie adaptation of In The Heights above, introduced by co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda during the Oscars broadcast April 25.

The eagerly awaited film version of Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical is due in theatres and on HBO Max June 11.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, the musical stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

The musical about a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights neighborhood ran for six months Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical In the Heights earned Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Past trailers have focused on the fantastical approach to the musical and the character’s connections to the barrio.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.