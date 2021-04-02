WATCH: Anthony Ramos' New Music Video 'Say Less,' Featuring In the Heights Co-Star Melissa Barrera

The video showcases a new song written and performed by the Hamilton star.

Anthony Ramos, soon to be on big (and small) screens in the upcoming In the Heights movie, has released a new single, "Say Less." The song is written and performed by Ramos, with his In the Heights co-star Melissa Barrera joining him on screen for the music video; watch above.

Ramos' career has quickly taken off after creating the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton in 2015. He's been seen on screen in films including A Star is Born, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Trolls World Tour, and released albums in 2018 and 2019.

Ramos stars as Usnavi in the upcoming In the Heights film adaptation, hitting theatres and HBO Max June 11, alongside Barrera as Vanessa. He is also reportedly in final negotiations to lead the upcoming Transformers film sequel.

Pine Tree Pictures' "Say Less" music video was directed by Bobby Hanaford, produced by Jevin Lee, and edited by Cal Laird. The song is also available for streaming and digital purchase.