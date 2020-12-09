Watch Anthony Ramos' Self-Tape Audition for the Cats Movie

The In The Heights and Hamilton star shared the video on Twitter.

Anthony Ramos was surely a close contender for landing the role of Rum Tug Tugger in the movie adaptation of Cats. The In The Heights and Hamilton star posted a video of his audition on his Twitter—check it out below.

While he might've missed the Jellice Ball (with Jason Derulo ultimately attending as Tugger), Ramos will star as Usnavi in the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights, coming to theatres and HBO Max June 2021.

In addition to his screen roles, Ramos originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Hamilton in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions. He also performed the role of Usnavi in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights in 2018. Last year saw the release of his debut solo album, The Good & The Bad.

