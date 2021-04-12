Watch Anthony Ramos, Uzo Aduba, John Benjamin Hickey, More in In Treatment Teaser

The HBO show returns with a new cast May 23.

A star-studded cast of theatre favorites will take over for Season 4 of HBO’s drama In Treatment. Check out Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey, Liza Colón-Zayas, and more in the teaser trailer above.

The reboot is set in present-day Los Angeles with therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor, played by Emmy winner Aduba, treating three patients. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake as she simultaneously deals with complications in her personal life. The series originally debuted on HBO in 2008, starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest, the latter winning an Emmy for her performance.

Joining Aduba are upcoming In The Heights star and Hamilton alum Ramos as Eladio, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family’s adult son; Colón-Zayas (David Makes Man) as Rita, Brooke’s longtime confidante and friend; 2020 Tony nominee and past Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Inheritance) as Colin, a millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal; Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) as Laila, Brooke’s distrustful, teenage client; and Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind) as Adam, Brooke’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

In Treatment returns May 23 at 9 PM ET with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes airing on both Sunday and Monday night. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.