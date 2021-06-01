Watch Anthony Rapp Perform ‘True Colors’ in the 1st Episode of OUTTakes

The stage and screen favorite kicks off Pride month in the performance and interview series.

Kick off Pride month with Anthony Rapp in the premiere episode of OUTTakes, the new series that explores the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community through the lens of some of Broadway’s brightest stars. In Episode 1 above, Rapp recalls coming out via a Playbill (he thanked his then-boyfriend), his delight at seeing Pride return to its activist roots, and more. In addition, the stage and screen favorite performs “True Colors.”

On how Rapp celebrates Pride year-round, the star says he uses his platform to shine a light on trans and non-binary communities and the issues they face today. Even by sharing photos of himself with his fiancé Kevin, Rapp finds ways to publicly express being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Proudly sponsored by Nissan, OUTTakes offers an intimate look at Pride on Broadway, with each episode featuring an artist-activist sharing stories of what Pride looks like through their eyes and performing songs that celebrate their personal connection with Pride.

The featured performers are Rapp (If/Then, Rent), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Emojiland), and Peppermint (Head Over Heels, RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Episodes drop on Tuesdays at 8 AM ET. The four-part interview and performance series culminates in a grand finale event, The Progress of Pride Spectacular June 26.

