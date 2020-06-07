Watch Applause Stars Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams Plus NYU Students Celebrate Charles Strouse's Birthday

By Andrew Gans
Jun 07, 2020
 
The artists perform the title number from Applause to honor the Tony-winning composer.

Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams—who starred in the original cast of the 1970 Tony-winning Best Musical Applause—join company members from NYU Steinhardt School’s 50th anniversary cast of the musical for a salute to composer Charles Strouse, who celebrates his 92nd birthday June 7.

In the video above, the three original stars and the NYU cast celebrate the Tony-winning composer, as well as the entire original cast, crew, and creative team of Applause, by singing the show’s title number.

Applause, which also starred the late Lauren Bacall and Bonnie Franklin, opened March 30, 1970, with music by Strouse, lyrics by Lee Adams, and a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Strouse won Best Score Tony Awards for Annie (with lyricist Martin Charnin) and Applause (with Adams). His other musicals include Bye Bye Birdie, "It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman!," Bring Back Birdie, Annie Warbucks, Golden Boy, I and Albert, Charlie and Algernon, Rags, Dance a Little Closer, and All American.

NYU plans to present its re-imagined production of Applause this winter, directed by Eric Paul Vitale in collaboration with music director Joshua Rosenblum, associate director Leegrid Stevens, and Director of the Vocal Performance Program & Music Assistant Professor at NYU Steinhardt Ana Flavia Zuim. Visit EricPaulVitale.com for details.

A Life in the Theatre: Charles Strouse

A Life in the Theatre: Charles Strouse

Three-time Tony Award winning composer Charles Strouse wrote the music to some of America’s most beloved musicals, including Bye Bye Birdie, Applause and Annie.

24 PHOTOS
Charles Strouse at the Eastman School of Music, circa 1947.
Charles Strouse at the Eastman School of Music, circa 1947.
Matchbook advertising Charles Strouse, playing piano nightly in “The Pin-Up Room,” circa 1950.
Matchbook advertising Charles Strouse, playing piano nightly in “The Pin-Up Room,” circa 1950.
The creative team behind Strouse’s first big Broadway hit, <I>Bye Bye Birdie</I>. (L-R): Director/choreographer Gower Champion, composer Charles Strouse, producer Ed Padula, book writer Michael Stewart and lyricist Lee Adams. 1960
The creative team behind Strouse’s first big Broadway hit, Bye Bye Birdie. (L-R): Director/choreographer Gower Champion, composer Charles Strouse, producer Ed Padula, book writer Michael Stewart and lyricist Lee Adams. 1960
The teen ensemble performs “The Telephone Hour” in <I>Bye Bye Birdie</I>. 1960, Martin Beck Theatre.
The teen ensemble performs “The Telephone Hour” in Bye Bye Birdie. 1960, Martin Beck Theatre.
The creators of the musical <I>Golden Boy</I> at work, circa 1963. (Clockwise, from left): Lyricist Lee Adams, book writer Clifford Odets and composer Charles Strouse. Odets never lived to see the opening night.
The creators of the musical Golden Boy at work, circa 1963. (Clockwise, from left): Lyricist Lee Adams, book writer Clifford Odets and composer Charles Strouse. Odets never lived to see the opening night.
Sammy Davis, Jr. in <I>Golden Boy</I>. 1964, Majestic Theatre.
Sammy Davis, Jr. in Golden Boy. 1964, Majestic Theatre.
Lauren Bacall in <I>Applause</I>. 1970, Palace Theatre.
Lauren Bacall in Applause. 1970, Palace Theatre.
Backstage at <I>Annie</I>. (L-R): Thomas Meehan (book writer), Martin Charnin (lyricist/director), Andrea McArdle (Annie), Charles Strouse (composer), Reid Shelton (Daddy Warbucks), Peter Howard (musical director) and Sandy. Alvin Theatre, circa 1977.
Backstage at Annie. (L-R): Thomas Meehan (book writer), Martin Charnin (lyricist/director), Andrea McArdle (Annie), Charles Strouse (composer), Reid Shelton (Daddy Warbucks), Peter Howard (musical director) and Sandy. Alvin Theatre, circa 1977. Martha Swope
Andrea McArdle, Sandy and Reid Shelton in <I>Annie</I>. 1979, Alvin Theatre.
Andrea McArdle, Sandy and Reid Shelton in Annie. 1979, Alvin Theatre.
The creators of <I>Rags</I>. (L-R): book writer Joseph Stein, composer Charles Strouse and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, circa 1987.
The creators of Rags. (L-R): book writer Joseph Stein, composer Charles Strouse and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, circa 1987.
