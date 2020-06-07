Watch Applause Stars Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams Plus NYU Students Celebrate Charles Strouse's Birthday

The artists perform the title number from Applause to honor the Tony-winning composer.

Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams—who starred in the original cast of the 1970 Tony-winning Best Musical Applause—join company members from NYU Steinhardt School’s 50th anniversary cast of the musical for a salute to composer Charles Strouse, who celebrates his 92nd birthday June 7.

In the video above, the three original stars and the NYU cast celebrate the Tony-winning composer, as well as the entire original cast, crew, and creative team of Applause, by singing the show’s title number.

Applause, which also starred the late Lauren Bacall and Bonnie Franklin, opened March 30, 1970, with music by Strouse, lyrics by Lee Adams, and a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Strouse won Best Score Tony Awards for Annie (with lyricist Martin Charnin) and Applause (with Adams). His other musicals include Bye Bye Birdie, "It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman!," Bring Back Birdie, Annie Warbucks, Golden Boy, I and Albert, Charlie and Algernon, Rags, Dance a Little Closer, and All American.

NYU plans to present its re-imagined production of Applause this winter, directed by Eric Paul Vitale in collaboration with music director Joshua Rosenblum, associate director Leegrid Stevens, and Director of the Vocal Performance Program & Music Assistant Professor at NYU Steinhardt Ana Flavia Zuim. Visit EricPaulVitale.com for details.

