Watch Ariana DeBose, Lillias White, and Skye Dakota Turner Sing ‘Make Them Hear You’ From Ragtime for Georgia Runoffs

The stars were joined by a virtual Broadway choir in a video effort to get out the vote.

Check out Tony winner Lillias White (The Life), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer, the upcoming West Side Story film), and Broadway alum Skye Dakota Turner (Tina, the upcoming Respect) singing “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime above. Joining the trio are a Broadway chorus made up of Ali Ewoldt, Anu Mysore, Danyel Fulton, Jevares Myrick, Randy Aaron, Raymond J. Lee, Tanairi Vasquez, and Terence Archie.

This video serves as a voter PSA and fundraiser for democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff election, taking place January 5. The outcome of the election will determine which political party has control of the U.S. Senate, following close races in the November general election.

“The decision to use ‘Make Them Hear You’ was an obvious choice for us,” says Yael Silver and Chase Thomas, co-CEOs of Carmine Entertainment and executive producers of the video. “This song is an anthem of the power of using one’s voice to make the world a better place and we are so grateful to Lynn [Arens] and Stephen [Flaherty] for granting us the rights to this song and trusting us.”

Joining the production team are producers Erin Carr and Robin Carus, associate Producers Melissa Nichols and Bailey Everett, music director Ted Arthur, video editor Ethan Judelson, art director Sam Cornbrooks, casting director Robin Carus, political strategist Rebecca Jackson, audio and sound engineer Michael Crotier, and Georgia photographer Sandra Flores.