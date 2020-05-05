Watch Arielle Jacobs Perform 'Talkin' to Oliver' From Between the Lines

The Broadway alum sings from the upcoming Off-Broadway musical.

Check out Arielle Jacobs performing "Talkin' to Oliver" from the musical Between the Lines, which is set to run at Second Stages' Tony Kiser Theatre once theatres re-open following the COVID-19 pandemic. The music video is directed and edited by J.J. Caruncho.

Based on Jodi Picoult's novel of the same name, the musical follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

Joining Jacobs (Aladdin) as Delilah in the cast are Jason Gotay (Encores!' Evita) , Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

The production, directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun with choreography by Paul McGill, was originally meant to begin previews April 21 with an opening date set for May 7, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus shutdown. The show features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen.

Between the Lines is produced by Daryl Roth.

