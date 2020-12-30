Watch as Susan Stroman and a Bevy of Dancers Worldwide Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Center Stage

The master class event and cast reunion took place earlier this month, with moves from Robyn Hurder, Clyde Alves, and more.

Earlier this month, Tony winner Susan Stroman revisited the 2000 cult favorite Center Stage (which she choreographed) in a 20th anniversary cast reunion and master class from Broadway Dance Center and Open Jar Studios.

Stroman first led a talk with cast members Sascha Radetsky, Priscilla Lopez, and Debra Monk. Afterward, she and associate James Gray taught choreography from the movie for those virtually attending. On hand to demonstrate the moves were Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Robyn Hurder, Afra Hnies, Clyde Alves, Ahmad Simmons, and Joshua Buscher.

Take a look above at the culmination of the event: a virtual celebration with over 400 dancers from around the world performing a combo from the film.

The film, a staple for theatre and classical dance fans, follows the ups and downs of a group of ballet hopefuls at New York City's fictional American Ballet Academy. The cast also includes Donna Murphy, Peter Gallagher, Zoe Saldana, Amanda Schull, and Ethan Stiefel.