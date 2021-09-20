Watch as Waitress Company Presented With ‘Nick Cordero Day’ Proclamation

The honor from the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment commemorated what would have been the late actor’s 43rd birthday.

Sara Bareilles and her Waitress co-stars were recently presented with a proclamation by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media Entertainment, commemorating September 17, 2021, as “Nick Cordero Day.” The Friday would have been the late Broadway performer’s 43rd birthday.

Cordero, a Tony nominee for Bullets Over Broadway, played Earl in the original Broadway cast of the musical. He died July 5, 2020, following a months-long battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis.

On hand on the Ethel Barrymore Theatre stage was Commissioner Anne Del Castillo, who, on behalf of Mayor Bill de Blasio, recognized “the indelible imprint that Nick has left on the history of this production…and for the many ways he has enriched our vital creative community and the world of musical theatre.”

Upon being presented with the proclamation, composer (and current star of the musical) Bareilles shared that the commemoration honors “his legacy and the beautiful memory of him that lives in our show forever and also runs through the city—and the theatre district in particular.”

Attendees of the show will also be able to spot an on-stage memorial to the actor, by way of a menu board offering “A Big Ol' Slice of Live Your Life Pie,” named after Cordero’s song that became an anthem during his illness. Earlier this month, Kloots joined Bareilles on the stage following the return engagement's first performance to lead the audience in a sing-along of the tune.

Waitress is currently scheduled to run through January 9, 2022, with Bareilles in the role of Jenna through October 17.

