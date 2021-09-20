Watch as Waitress Company Presented With ‘Nick Cordero Day’ Proclamation

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 20, 2021
The honor from the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment commemorated what would have been the late actor’s 43rd birthday.

Sara Bareilles and her Waitress co-stars were recently presented with a proclamation by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media Entertainment, commemorating September 17, 2021, as “Nick Cordero Day.” The Friday would have been the late Broadway performer’s 43rd birthday.

Cordero, a Tony nominee for Bullets Over Broadway, played Earl in the original Broadway cast of the musical. He died July 5, 2020, following a months-long battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis.

waitress_opening_curtaincall_HR20160424_1030.jpg
The late Nick Cordero at the original Broadway opening of Waitress.
Joseph Marzullo/ WENN

On hand on the Ethel Barrymore Theatre stage was Commissioner Anne Del Castillo, who, on behalf of Mayor Bill de Blasio, recognized “the indelible imprint that Nick has left on the history of this production…and for the many ways he has enriched our vital creative community and the world of musical theatre.”

Upon being presented with the proclamation, composer (and current star of the musical) Bareilles shared that the commemoration honors “his legacy and the beautiful memory of him that lives in our show forever and also runs through the city—and the theatre district in particular.”

Attendees of the show will also be able to spot an on-stage memorial to the actor, by way of a menu board offering “A Big Ol' Slice of Live Your Life Pie,” named after Cordero’s song that became an anthem during his illness. Earlier this month, Kloots joined Bareilles on the stage following the return engagement's first performance to lead the audience in a sing-along of the tune.

Waitress is currently scheduled to run through January 9, 2022, with Bareilles in the role of Jenna through October 17.

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

22 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in the George Street Playhouse production of <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in The Toxic Avenger Photo by T. Charles Erickson
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in <i>Toxic Avenger</i>
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger stars Nick Cordero and Sara Chase
Nick Cordero and Sara Chase in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in Bullets Over Broadway Jason Bell
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Cast in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero in Brooklynite
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin in Brooklynite
