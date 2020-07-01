Watch Austin Scott and Alexa Cepeda Sing 'My Favorite Things' on R&H Goes Live!

The Hamilton alum and NYC-based musician perform a familiar tune from The Sound of Music.

Broadway alum Austin Scott and his girlfriend, NYC-based musician Alexa Cepeda, will perform on the July 1 episode of R&H Goes Live!, singing a contemporary version of "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. Catch the live stream, hosted by Laura Osnes, above at 1 PM ET.

Scott was most recently seen in Girl From the North Country. Before that, he played the title role in Hamilton on Broadway and in the national tour. Cepeda's EP Azúcar is now available on all streaming platforms. She is currently working on her two-person musical Room 123, which aims to premiere in December 2020.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

WATCH: Watch Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle Sing 'We Kiss in a Shadow' on R&H Goes Live!

Previous live editions have included Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.