Watch Avenue Q Casts From Around the World Join Forces for Uplifting 'Only for Now' Video, Benefiting The Actors Fund

The Robert Lopez-Jeff Marx tune from the Tony-winning musical features original Broadway stars John Tartaglia, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, and Ann Harada, plus many more.

More than 40 people (and puppets) from productions of the Tony-winning musical Avenue Q from around the world recently united virtually for a music video of the show's finale, “Only For Now,” as a benefit for The Actors Fund. Helmed by Avenue Q director Jason Moore, the video reminds viewers that “everything in life is only for now,” including COVID-19.

Original Tony-nominated cast members John Tartaglia and Stephanie D’Abruzzo are joined by fellow original cast members Jennifer Barnhart, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon, Jordan Gelber, and Carmen Ruby Floyd, plus Becca Ayers, Stacie Bono, Katie Boren, Leo Daignault, Ben Durocher, Jodi Eichelberger, Mary Faber, Barrett Foa, Imari Hardon, Evan Harrington, Aaron Irwin, Jason Jacoby, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Nick Kohn, Jennie Kwan, Maggie Lakis, Michelle Lane, Rebecca Larkin, Rob McClure, Ruthie Ann Miles, Rob Morrison, Jed Resnick, Jon Robyns, Jonathan Root, Ann Sanders, Benjamin Schrader, Danielle K. Thomas, Sharon Wheatley, and Haneefah Wood.

Winner of three 2004 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Avenue Q has music and lyrics by Tony winners Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, a book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty, musical supervision/arrangements/orchestrations by Stephen Oremus, and musical direction by Gary Adler.

Robyn Goodman, who produced “Only for Now” with her Avenue Q Broadway and Off-Broadway producing partners Kevin McCollum and Jeffrey Seller said, “Throughout 2020 there has been, needless to say, a litany of issues that begged for comment from the savvy, opinionated characters in Avenue Q. We are so in awe of the incredible, tireless work The Actors Fund does, particularly now, and want to do our part to support them.”

The “Only For Now” video has additional music mixing by Brian Usifer, Andrew Graham, and Michael Croiter. Rick-Hip Flores is editor. Nicole Kramer is associate producer.

When live, in-person theatre resumes, Avenue Q is scheduled to be performed at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and on tour.

Click here to donate to The Actors Fund.