Watch Ballet Dancers From Around the World Perform Swan Lake… From Their Tubs

Corey Baker choreographs the isolation-friendly version of the piece, featuring 27 artists.

Those feathers will surely cause a clog, no?

Take a look below as 27 ballet dancers from companies around the world perform the main theme from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake—each from their respective bathtubs (or pools). Watch as they splash through pirouettes, flutter during pliès, and more.

The video, directed and choreographed by Corey Baker, was commissioned for Culture in Quarantine, an initiative from BBC Arts and Arts Council England.

Among those taking part are company members from American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet, The Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, and more.

Bath time has never been more haunting.

