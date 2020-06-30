Watch Ballet Hispánico's Night of Dance and Unity, Hosted by Eduardo Vilaro

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Watch Ballet Hispánico's Night of Dance and Unity, Hosted by Eduardo Vilaro
By Andrew Gans
Jun 30, 2020
 
The evening, featuring appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, and more, benefits the Manhattan-based ballet company.

Ballet Hispánico's Night of Dance and Unity gala, hosted by Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, takes place virtually June 30 at 7:30 PM. Watch the stream above.

The evening features premieres by Kiri Avelar, Carlos Pons Guerra, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramíerez Sansano, Nancy Turano, and Vilaro with appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Paquito D’Rivera, and Arturo O'Farrill.

The stream benefits the Manhattan-based ballet company. For more information, click here.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.