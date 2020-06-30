Watch Ballet Hispánico's Night of Dance and Unity, Hosted by Eduardo Vilaro

The evening, featuring appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, and more, benefits the Manhattan-based ballet company.

Ballet Hispánico's Night of Dance and Unity gala, hosted by Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, takes place virtually June 30 at 7:30 PM. Watch the stream above.

The evening features premieres by Kiri Avelar, Carlos Pons Guerra, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramíerez Sansano, Nancy Turano, and Vilaro with appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Paquito D’Rivera, and Arturo O'Farrill.

The stream benefits the Manhattan-based ballet company. For more information, click here.